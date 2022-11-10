COMMUNITY BRIEFS – November 11, 2022

Limited hours at Judiciary

During the week of Nov. 20, 2022, the Judiciary will have limited business hours due to the annual professional development and employee recognition series on Saipan and Thanksgiving holiday.

Hours of operation for Guma’ Hustisia, Kotten Tinian, and Centron Hustisia on Saipan, Tinian and Rota, respectively, will be as follows:

– Monday Nov. 21: Closed for Professional Development Series

– Tuesday Nov. 22: Closed for Professional Development Series

– Wednesday Nov. 23: Open for regular business

– Thursday Nov. 24: Closed for Thanksgiving Day

– Friday Nov. 25: Open for regular business

While facilities are closed, Judiciary personnel may be teleworking or activated for emergency and essential services. Bail, family protection, emergency and time-sensitive hearings may be set as necessary. Visit the Judiciary’s website at www.nmijudiciary.gov for court information.

For additional information or inquiries, contact the following:

– Judy T. Aldan, Esq., CNMI Supreme Court, (670) 236-9718, supreme.court@nmijudiciary.gov or court.info@nmijudiciary.gov

– Patrick V. Diaz, CNMI Superior Court, (670) 236-9783; Cellular: (670) 783-8417, patrick.diaz@nmijudiciary.gov or superior.court@nmijudiciary.gov. (PR)

Registration closed for CHamoru Genealogy Lab Workshop

The I Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru yan i Fina’nå’guen i Historia yan Lina’la’ i Taotao Tåno’ (The Commission on the CHamoru Language and the Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam) and Genealogy Roots (Hale’ Chamorro) are excited about the two-day genealogy event this weekend.

The Genealogy Workshop & Exhibit event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12, 2022, from 9am to 4:30pm (on both days) at the GCC Multi-Purpose Auditorium.

While registration has closed for the genealogy lab workshop, the public is still welcome to attend on both days to view family tree exhibits and panel presentations. Doors will open at 7am for display set-up.

Registration will start at 8am. Genealogy lab participants are reminded to bring laptops and writing materials.

Due to the holiday on Nov. 11, the only entrance will be through Gate 4 (closest to PBS Guam). All other gates will be closed. (PR)

