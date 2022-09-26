DOI Assistant Secretary Cantor visits PCC

U.S. Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular & International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor visited Palau Community College and met with president Dr. Patrick U. Tellei, vice president of Administration & Finance Jay Olegeriil, vice president of CRE Dr. Christopher Kitalong, dean of Academic Affairs Deikola Olikong, dean of Students Hilda N. Reklai, dean of Continuing Education Hedrick Kual, and ASPCC president Weber Santiago last Sept. 19. 

Tellei welcomed Cantor and gave a brief presentation on the college accreditation status, U.S. federal programs, federal student aid, higher education programs, and future academic program initiatives such as bachelor of science which is expected to begin next school year. 

Palau Community College is an accessible comprehensive public educational institution helping to meet the technical, academic, cultural, social, and economic needs of students and communities by promoting learning opportunities and developing personal excellence. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

