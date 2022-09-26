ARC-CNMI Chapter, US Labor at SHRM meeting 

By
|
Posted on Sep 27 2022

Tag:
Share

The Society for Human Resource Management will host a general membership meeting at Pacific Islands Club Saipan’s Charley’s Cabaret on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, starting at 12pm. Doors will open at 11:30am.

Instructors from the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter, led by instructor trainer Larry Lee of Western Pacific Training Solutions, LLC and Disaster Action Team Program lead Richard Defan, will conduct Hands-Only CPR Training.

In addition, the ARC-CNMI Chapter will also provide an overview of the “Ready Rating” Program and how your organization can be better prepared for disasters and other emergencies.

United States Department of Labor’s Feng “Daniel” Wang and U.S. DOL Wage and Hour investigator Dean Tenorio will also discuss a summary of Wage and Hour topics that include:

• Executive Order 14026 re: $15/hour for workers on Covered Federal Contracts (discuss CNMI applicability)

• 29 CFR 541 regarding Exempt and Nonexempt employees

* 541 Exemption Criteria Overview

• Discuss the concept of paying “Overtime” wages to Exempt employees

* Example: Paying 1.0/hr for hours worked beyond 40 hour work week

• Highlight some changes to Tips Regulations

The SHRM general membership meeting will include lunch and it costs $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. The society serves the needs of HR professionals and advances the interests of the HR profession.

Founded in 1948, SHRM has more than 250,000 members in over 140 countries, and more than 575 affiliated chapters.

The CNMI Chapter is affiliated with the national organization. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

SHRM
0

WIOA training at SHRM conference

Posted On Sep 02 2022
, By
0

SHRM general membership meeting this Wednesday

Posted On Aug 29 2022
, By
0

NMI labor regs highlight today’s SHRM meeting

Posted On Jun 23 2022
, By
0

SHRM membership meeting to focus on CNMI labor rules

Posted On Jun 10 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 27, 2022, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:10 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune