ARC-CNMI Chapter, US Labor at SHRM meeting 

The Society for Human Resource Management will host a general membership meeting at Pacific Islands Club Saipan’s Charley’s Cabaret on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, starting at 12pm. Doors will open at 11:30am.

Instructors from the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter, led by instructor trainer Larry Lee of Western Pacific Training Solutions, LLC and Disaster Action Team Program lead Richard Defan, will conduct Hands-Only CPR Training.

In addition, the ARC-CNMI Chapter will also provide an overview of the “Ready Rating” Program and how your organization can be better prepared for disasters and other emergencies.

United States Department of Labor’s Feng “Daniel” Wang and U.S. DOL Wage and Hour investigator Dean Tenorio will also discuss a summary of Wage and Hour topics that include:

• Executive Order 14026 re: $15/hour for workers on Covered Federal Contracts (discuss CNMI applicability)

• 29 CFR 541 regarding Exempt and Nonexempt employees

* 541 Exemption Criteria Overview

• Discuss the concept of paying “Overtime” wages to Exempt employees

* Example: Paying 1.0/hr for hours worked beyond 40 hour work week

• Highlight some changes to Tips Regulations

The SHRM general membership meeting will include lunch and it costs $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. The society serves the needs of HR professionals and advances the interests of the HR profession.

Founded in 1948, SHRM has more than 250,000 members in over 140 countries, and more than 575 affiliated chapters.

The CNMI Chapter is affiliated with the national organization. (PR)