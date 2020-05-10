DOL provides update on supporting documents for PUA

Share







On May 7, 2020, the CNMI Department of Labor provided a list of general questions and answers regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs. CNMI DOL continues to work with the U.S. Department of Labor on implementation, so information may be subject to change.

CNMI DOL received valid concerns regarding the necessary supporting documents. Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, many local and federal government offices are closed or partially closed, including the Social Security Office and other CNMI agencies issuing government IDs. Additionally, CNMI DOL recognizes the associated costs and difficulties in obtaining such identification during these extenuating circumstances.

“Our goal is to serve you. In an effort to streamline the application process and accommodate the public during these very stressful times, the CNMI Department of Labor will not require copies of Social Security cards to be submitted with their PUA applications. Additionally, the department will work with individuals who have expired IDs and are unable to renew,” said Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente.

If you have general questions regarding the PUA and FPUC programs, you may call any of the phone numbers listed below between the hours of 8am and 12pm, Monday to Friday. Due to high volume of calls, your call may not get connected. If you cannot get through the line, try again or email info@puamarianas.com. Do not send personal or sensitive information via email as it is not secure.

The CNMI DOL phone numbers for PUA / FPUC questions are 670-989-9090, 670-989-9084, 670-989-9081, 670-989-9089, 670-989-9083, and 670-989-9080. Note that these numbers are subject to change and may be reassigned to certain PUA/FPUC functions after implementation, such as processing appeals or reporting fraud. For the latest contact information and guidance, visit the website at marianaslabor.net. (PR)