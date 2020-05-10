DOL provides update on supporting documents for PUA

By
|
Posted on May 11 2020

Tag:
Share

On May 7, 2020, the CNMI Department of Labor provided a list of general questions and answers regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs. CNMI DOL continues to work with the U.S. Department of Labor on implementation, so information may be subject to change.

CNMI DOL received valid concerns regarding the necessary supporting documents. Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, many local and federal government offices are closed or partially closed, including the Social Security Office and other CNMI agencies issuing government IDs. Additionally, CNMI DOL recognizes the associated costs and difficulties in obtaining such identification during these extenuating circumstances.

“Our goal is to serve you. In an effort to streamline the application process and accommodate the public during these very stressful times, the CNMI Department of Labor will not require copies of Social Security cards to be submitted with their PUA applications. Additionally, the department will work with individuals who have expired IDs and are unable to renew,” said Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente.

If you have general questions regarding the PUA and FPUC programs, you may call any of the phone numbers listed below between the hours of 8am and 12pm, Monday to Friday. Due to high volume of calls, your call may not get connected. If you cannot get through the line, try again or email info@puamarianas.com. Do not send personal or sensitive information via email as it is not secure.

The CNMI DOL phone numbers for PUA / FPUC questions are 670-989-9090, 670-989-9084, 670-989-9081, 670-989-9089, 670-989-9083, and 670-989-9080. Note that these numbers are subject to change and may be reassigned to certain PUA/FPUC functions after implementation, such as processing appeals or reporting fraud. For the latest contact information and guidance, visit the website at marianaslabor.net. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

DOL hosts COVID-19 response workshop

Posted On Mar 18 2020
, By

DOL raises cutoff for overtime pay

Posted On Dec 04 2019
, By
0

DOL revives apprenticeship program

Posted On Aug 15 2019
, By

HR conference to feature DOL, EEOC, SHRM experts

Posted On Jul 30 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 11, 2020, 8:35 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune