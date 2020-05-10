Hall of Famer Tino Olopai, 75

In this 1969 file photo supplied by Kurt Barnes, Tino Olopai lits the cauldron to kick off the Micronesian Olympics held on Saipan. (Contributed Photo)

Tino Olopai attended the NMSA Sports Banquet in 2011 to reunite with former teammates and his friends and was not thinking about getting the recognition he truly deserved for making a mark in CNMI sports.

That’s how humble he was as an athlete and a great friend who’s always ready to accommodate people dear to him. Olopai passed away last Saturday at his residence in As Lito. He was 75.

The well-respected athlete was inducted into the CNMI Sports Hall of Fame nine years ago after excelling in multiple sports—basketball, volleyball, softball, and baseball—in 1960s and 1970s. Among the highlights of his more than two decades of playing various sports was his role in the 1969 Micronesian Olympics held on Saipan. Olopai lit the cauldron of the event that gave birth to the Micronesian Games. He was also a member of the storied Breakers Team, which set a 60-plus winning streak in a basketball league on Saipan in the 1960s.

“We were teammates in basketball and volleyball,” said Kurt Barnes, also a CNMI Hall of Famer, as he recalled how he met Olopai.

In this Feb. 17, 2011 file photo, Tino Olopai, center, is joined by his wife, Jean, and friends for a group photo after being inducted into the CNMI Sports Hall of Fame during the NMSA Banquet at Kanoa Resort. (Saipan Tribune)

Barnes arrived on Saipan in 1967 as a Peace Corps volunteer and one night he went out to drink soda at the then famous Saipan Inn at Chalan Kanoa. After finishing his bottle, more came, courtesy of Olopai.

“He was waving at me while saying hi. Such a wonderful person and always ready to accommodate his friends,” said Barnes, who was among the sports leaders, past and present, who paid tribute to the late Olopai and offered their condolences to the latter’s family.

Northern Marianas Athletics president vice president Ray Tebuteb said NMA considered Olopai not only as a great athlete, but also as close family member. Olopai’s son, Ron, is one of NMA’s national coaches, having been with the program for more than a decade. Tebuteb added that Olopai’ involvement in sports encouraged his children Ron and Michelle to share their time and expertise in helping develop young athletes.

“He was truly an inspiration to his children,” Tebuteb said.

“NMA extends its condolences to Tino’s wife, Jean, and his children and other family members,” the NMA head added.

In this 1969 file photo supplied by Kurt Barnes, Tino Olopai participates in the Micronesian Olympics’ torch relay. (Contributed Photo)

Northern Marianas Sports Association also released a brief statement to condole with the family of Olopai.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family of CNMI Sports Hall of Famer Tino Olopai. Mr. Olopai epitomized a well-respected and accomplished athlete, as he had shown great sportsmanship and leadership while competing for the CNMI in various sports. NMSA is honored to have enshrined Mr. Olopai into the CNMI Sports Hall of Fame. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Olopai’s family at these challenging times,” NMSA said.

Meanwhile, Ron Olopai thanked the people who reached out to their family upon learning the death of his father.

“We would like to thank everyone for all the heartfelt thoughts and prayers,” Ron said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
