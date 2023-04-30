Dolphins repeat as v-ball champs

Share











The Marianas High School Dolphins successfully defended their title in the championship game of the NMIVA-Public School System Boys High School Volleyball League 2022-2023.

In the last game of a steaming hot Saturday, the MHS Gymnasium was full of Dolphins and Agape Christian School Torchbearers supporters.

The first set started off with a bang, with both teams playing at their best. The ball flew back and forth over the net, as each team tried to gain an advantage. But the Dolphins showed why they were undefeated coming out of the regular season with some incredible spikes and saves.

While the Torchbearers put up a good fight, the Dolphins skated away with a 21-16 first set.

In the second set, the Torchbearers were scrambling for a comeback. They fought hard but the Dolphins were just too strong. Multiple aces by team captain Jerome Manzon led the Dolphins to a big lead early on.



The Torchbearers tried to dominate at the net with blocks and spikes of their own, but the Dolphins held on to the upper hand and controlled the game with their overpowering serves and returns. In the end, the game ended on a 21-10 second set after the Torchbearers failed to return the last point on account of not getting the ball over the net after four hits.

The Dolphins’ lineup consisted of Mokyang Joseph Kim, Jerome Manzon, Dylan Salalila, Lowell Lumauag, Nehemiah Coleman, Juruel Magtalas, seniors Reiki Tababa, Dylan Mister, William Arriola and John Justo, while the Torchbearers were Caleb Cui, Bill Li, Allen Luo, Michael Ma, Peter Peng, Hudson Tan, Jacob Wang, Stanley Zhang, David Zhao, and Aaron Zheng.

MHS head coach Don Marshall Cabrera said “I’m very proud of them [they] exceeded expectations. I know they’ve been playing volleyball all year long and they’ve been working hard for it.”

As for ACS, he said that he knew from the beginning that they would reach the finals. “The toughest part about playing ACS is their defense. They’re really really strong on the net and have really good coverage… So they’re a very worthwhile opponent. I’m just happy we came away with the win.”

Team captain Jerome Manzon said the season was great. “By far, I would say this is the strongest batch we have. And us playing like this—no loss, undefeated, and perfect season gives us so much more confidence to play next year. We made it here, we’re here to stay, and we’re creating a dynasty.”

Manzon said in the championship game, they used each player, stayed consistent, and stayed positive throughout. For next season, although four players are graduating, he said “I feel that this season, we’ve created a great foundation for our players, so we won’t really have that many problems coming into next season.”

Earlier in the morning, MHS defeated Saipan International School, 21-17, 21-15, to advance to the finals, while ACS defeated Grace Christian Academy, 21-13, 21-14, and then defeated SIS 21-18, 21-13 to face off with MHS.