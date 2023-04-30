‘Drone technology a potential game changer for the CNMI’

Share











Rep. Manny Gregory T. Castro (Ind-Saipan), who chairs the House Committee on Education, along with Diego M. Sablan, special assistant for the Substance Abuse, Addiction and Rehabilitation, toured the Bella Wings Aviation Lab in Tamuning, Guam, last March 24, 2023.

BWA is an unmanned aerial vehicle company focused on providing virtual inspection in construction engineering, package delivery, light show, video production, search and rescue, manufacturing and training. BWA has taken an educational perspective to introduce and train new Part 107 pilots. The Part 107 license is a certification issued by the Federal Aviation Administration that allows drone pilots to operate a broad spectrum of aerial missions in commercial and government applications.

“According to Diego M. Sablan, many people in recovery may have lost a job due to their addiction. Often, this can make it difficult to get back into the workforce. Job training helps people in recovery learn how to manage their time,” said Castro in a news release last Friday. He said the routine created by a regular work schedule can help provide the structure that is crucial to long-term recovery.

“Should BWA expand its drone technology development and manufacturing to the CNMI, we look forward to the establishment of an education, outreach, and training center at the HOPE recovery center as well as at-risk areas within the CNMI,” Castro added.

BWA president Charlie Hermosa himself visited the CNMI last April 13, 2023, at Castro’s request and made a presentation to members of the Legislature.

Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan) said that, while some may be skeptical of drones, the advantages of their use are too hard to ignore. “Unlike our mainland counterparts who have access to home mail delivery services, residents of the CNMI are inconvenienced by having to pick up their mail at the post office. Whether it be for the transport of prescription medication or blood samples between islands, drone delivery provides a faster way for people to get what they need, when they need it,” he said.

Castro said it is time to diversity the CNMI economy “and we will never go wrong when we invest in human capital development, technology, manufacturing, and logistics. We thank Mr. Hermosa for all the work he has done in the region and look forward to the implementation phase of the project.”

View the BWA presentation on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/CDQ6y73F4WQ?feature=share (PR)