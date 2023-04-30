‘Drone technology a potential game changer for the CNMI’

By
|
Posted on May 01 2023
Share

Rep. Manny Gregory T. Castro (Ind-Saipan) and Diego M. Sablan pose with Bella Wings Aviation Lab president Charlie Hermosa after a tour of the BWA in Tamuning, Guam, last March 24, 2023. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Rep. Manny Gregory T. Castro (Ind-Saipan) talks with Bella Wings Aviation Lab president Charlie Hermosa during a tour of the BWA in Tamuning, Guam, last March 24, 2023.

Rep. Manny Gregory T. Castro (Ind-Saipan), who chairs the House Committee on Education, along with Diego M. Sablan, special assistant for the Substance Abuse, Addiction and Rehabilitation, toured the Bella Wings Aviation Lab in Tamuning, Guam, last March 24, 2023.

BWA is an unmanned aerial vehicle company focused on providing virtual inspection in construction engineering, package delivery, light show, video production, search and rescue, manufacturing and training. BWA has taken an educational perspective to introduce and train new Part 107 pilots. The Part 107 license is a certification issued by the Federal Aviation Administration that allows drone pilots to operate a broad spectrum of aerial missions in commercial and government applications.

“According to Diego M. Sablan, many people in recovery may have lost a job due to their addiction. Often, this can make it difficult to get back into the workforce. Job training helps people in recovery learn how to manage their time,” said Castro in a news release last Friday. He said the routine created by a regular work schedule can help provide the structure that is crucial to long-term recovery.

“Should BWA expand its drone technology development and manufacturing to the CNMI, we look forward to the establishment of an education, outreach, and training center at the HOPE recovery center as well as at-risk areas within the CNMI,” Castro added.

BWA president Charlie Hermosa himself visited the CNMI last April 13, 2023, at Castro’s request and made a presentation to members of the Legislature.

Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan) said that, while some may be skeptical of drones, the advantages of their use are too hard to ignore. “Unlike our mainland counterparts who have access to home mail delivery services, residents of the CNMI are inconvenienced by having to pick up their mail at the post office. Whether it be for the transport of prescription medication or blood samples between islands, drone delivery provides a faster way for people to get what they need, when they need it,” he said.

Castro said it is time to diversity the CNMI economy “and we will never go wrong when we invest in human capital development, technology, manufacturing, and logistics. We thank Mr. Hermosa for all the work he has done in the region and look forward to the implementation phase of the project.”

View the BWA presentation on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/CDQ6y73F4WQ?feature=share (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 1, 2023, 6:12 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune