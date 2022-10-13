Dominic Hideo is strikeout king

Asahi pitcher, Dominic Hideo, number 1, is currently the strikeout king with 25, in the men’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association held on Sundays at the Dandan Softball Field. (LEIGH GASES)

Dominic Hideo from team Asahi in the men’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League has a pitch that batters swing at and miss, and at the same time, when he steps in the batter’s box, he rarely misses.

With his rocket arm, Hideo leads the men’s division in strikeouts with a whopping 25 batters struck out in 12 games pitched, which is the most games pitched this season. Hideo has a total of 74 innings played, 65 earned runs, 171 hits against him, an even six wins and loss record, and has a 6.15 earned run average.

Second to him are three pitchers with 20 strikeouts each: Joe Celis, George David, and Tom Camacho. Leo Bobai is third with 18; John Diaz has 16; Ray Villagomez has 15; Ken Kaipat has 13; Mabel Ngirngemelas has 12; and Eric Palacios has 11.

On the offensive side, Hideo pays his dues as well as he helps his team rack up runs throughout their games. He has collected 10 home runs so far and is tied with Jeff Cruz, and is second only to Mike Techur with 11. Right behind Hideo and Cruz are Audie Maratita and Eric Palacios with nine, Pete Sablan with eight, and Jerome Delos Santos, Jude Dickenson, and Paul Salalila with seven each.

Hideo is second in runs batted in with 30 and is second to Jeff Cruz who has 31. Eric Palacios and Mike Techur both have 29, J.J Laniyo has 28, Audie Maratita and John Taitano both have 23, Ben Hocog has 21, while Paul Salalila and Jude Dickenson have 20 each.

Hideo also ties third with Clint Quitugua in runs scored with 22 each; John Terlaje leads with 27; Jeff Cruz is second with 24; Paul Salalia is fourth with 21; J.J Laniyo and Joe Lizama are tied for fifth both have 20.

The double king is John Taitano with nine, followed by Tim Wesley with eight, Jun Lizama with seven, Audie Maratita with six, Ben Hocog, Cartfield Sablan, and James Fleming, J.J Laniyo, and John Acosta, with five each,

The triple master is Lefty Shiro with six, followed by Ben Mesa, Mike Tomokane with four each, Derrick Sasamoto, John Taitano, Mark Villagomez with three each, and Clint Quitugua, Joe Lizama, Paul Salalila, and Suo Matsutaro with two each.

The current pitching leader is Kuich Damian of Momma Charo with three games and 13.1 innings pitched, seven earned runs, 29 hits, a one win and two loss record, and a 3.74 earned run average. Second is Jerry Guerrero from Man Amigos with two games and 12 innings pitched, 14 earned runs, 15 hits, a two win, no loss record, and a 4.08 earned run average. Third is Eric Palacios, also from Man Amigos with seven games and 43 innings pitched, 28 earned runs, 69 hits, has a six win and one loss record, and has an earned run average of 4.56.

The men’s team standings as of Oct. 9 have Man Amigos in the lead with a 9-2 record, followed by Tokahao at 9-3, Sufa’s 8-4, Hagu La’mun’s 7-5, Peleliu’s 6-5, Ngaraard Redmen’s 6-5, Asahi’s 6-6, Momma Charo’s 5-7, Aimeliik’s 2-0, and Salty Boys, 0-12 record.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

