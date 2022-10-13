Man gets two-month prison sentence for multiple thefts

By
|
Posted on Oct 14 2022
A man who is facing multiple criminal cases and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty to all the charges filed against him and has since been sentenced to two months in prison.

Johnny John Basiente, 35, was sentenced to a 60-day imprisonment, or two months, by Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho in three separate cases.

The sentence was imposed after Basiente, through assistant public defender Tyler Scott, pleaded guilty to theft in criminal case 21-0098D; theft in criminal case 21-0157C; and driving while under the Influence of alcohol, in traffic case 21-02222.

In the first theft case, criminal case 21-0098D, Camacho sentenced Basiente to one year in prison, with the first 60 days to be served day by day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release, or other similar program.

The remaining sentence is suspended but may be imposed in whole or in part if he violates any law or Office of Adult Probation rules. 

For the second theft case, criminal case 21-0157C, Basiente was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, the first 60 days to be served day by day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release, or other similar program.

In this case, Basiente was given credit for time served of one day. His remaining sentence is suspended.

Finally, in traffic case 21-02222, Basiente was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, with the first three days to be served day by day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release or other similar program.

The sentences for all three cases Basiente pleaded guilty to will run concurrently with one another.

Following his release from prison, Basiente will be placed under supervised probation for a period of three years. He was ordered to report to the Office of Adult Probation on the next business day after he is released from the Department of Corrections. 

In addition, Basiente must pay a fine of $500, court cost of $25 and probation fee in the amount to be assessed by the Office of Adult Probation before the expiration of his probationary period.

According to court documents, back in 2021, Basiente stole a tip jar from Guang Zhao restaurant in Garapan, and cash from Fu Bang restaurant in Chalan Kanoa.

The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution to both restaurants in the amount of $660 before the end of his probationary period.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
