Donations sought for the Man’amko Center

Share











Concerned citizen Grace Sablan is seeking help from the community to donate and replace some of the items that were stolen from the Saipan Man’amko Center.

In an appeal on social media, Sablan said the items were not only used daily by many of Saipan’s elderly but were mostly purchased through the hard work of the elderly themselves such as the many fundraising efforts they have been doing.

The Man’amko Center was burglarized in the latter part of June. Thousands of dollars’ worth of musical equipment, tools and TV’s were stolen from the center by still unknown perpetrators.

“I’m reaching out to the community to come together as one. We need to unite for this cause. Our elders are the pillars of our culture and our families. This crime targeted our elderly—one of the more vulnerable age groups in our community—and it should not be tolerated. We need to work toward replacing these tools and instruments so that our elders can once again continue their craft and daily living,” Sablan said.

To donate items or cash, visit the Man’amko Aging Center in Gualo Rai on July 30, 2022, from 8am to 5pm or call Sablan at (670) 286-1977. (PR)