Janet U. Maratita

Former House of the Representatives member Janet U. Maratita is excited and ready to take on her new responsibilities of being a part of the decision-making processes in the Senate.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Maratita confirmed that she is running for a Senate seat under the NMI Republican Party in the Nov. 8 general election.

Maratita, who is currently off-island, said in an email yesterday that she wants to represent the entire Third Senatorial District-Saipan in the Senate to ensure that policies reflect the culture and unique island values of the Commonwealth.

“I want to ensure that our government works to serve our people and not the other way around,” the former lawmaker said.

Maratita believes that her experience as a single mother, grandmother, and long-time public servant in the Legislature will enhance her ability to take on the potential challenges that may come the CNMI’s way.

She said her experiences will also provide her with unique insights when working with her colleagues to seek solutions and in making the critical decisions that must be made that affect the lives of people and the state of home.

After five terms of serving the people of Precinct 1 as their House representative, Maratita did not seek re-election in the November 2020 general election.

She said she decided to take some time away from the political arena to focus on personal matters and the strengthening of her health.

“Nevertheless, my desire and will to serve the people of Saipan and our great Commonwealth has not gone in vain,” she said.

Maratita said citizens deserve nothing less than elected representation that will keep their best interests at heart.

Maratita said that in the same manner in which she has pledged to represent, protect, and serve the best interests of the people of Precinct 1 as a member of the House, she aspires to be a senator “who is compassionate, responsive, and of no special interest.”

Rep. Angel Aldan Demapan is also running for a Senate Saipan seat under the Republican Party. Representing Precinct 1, Demapan is currently the minority leader of the House.

Three other individuals are expected to file their candidacies for senator of Saipan, which has two positions up for grabs.

The three are Rep. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), and former Commerce secretary and representative Andrew Sablan Salas.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

