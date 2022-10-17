DPL backs USPS’ 15-year lease extension

By
|
Posted on Oct 18 2022

Tag: ,
Share

File photo shows the U.S. Postal Services’ facility in Chalan Kanoa. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The Department of Public Lands supports the U.S. Postal Services’ request to extend by another 15 years its lease of a public land in Chalan Kanoa that is being used as a postal facility.

DPL Secretary Sixto K. Igisomar informed Diana Alvarado, who is the U.S. Postal Services contracting officer, that they support the request, provided that the 15-year extension is approved by the CNMI Legislature.

In his letter to Alvarado dated Sept. 21, 2022, Igisomar disclosed that, after a review and in consultation with their Planning Division, DPL’s Compliance Division has confirmed that the U.S. Postal Services building is constructed within its leasehold perimeter premises in Chalan Kanoa. In that regard, he said, the U.S. Postal Service is in compliance with the terms and conditions of the lease agreement dated July 19, 1997.

Sixto K. Igisomar

Igisomar said DPL’s Real Estate Division will prepare a draft extension agreement and first amendment to lease agreement and that they will be contacting the Postal Service when it is ready for review.

Igisomar told Saipan Tribune yesterday that he will check as to when the expiration of the lease is as well as its terms.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

2 taxpayers accuse Lt. Gov. Palacios of defrauding DPL

Posted On Sep 30 2022
, By
0

USPS ready to deliver the Holidays for the nation

Posted On Sep 20 2022
, By
0

DPL holds big lottery of homestead lots in As Gonno

Posted On Sep 15 2022
, By
0

Community Briefs – September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 18, 2022, 6:07 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:55 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune