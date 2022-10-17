DPL backs USPS’ 15-year lease extension

Share











The Department of Public Lands supports the U.S. Postal Services’ request to extend by another 15 years its lease of a public land in Chalan Kanoa that is being used as a postal facility.

DPL Secretary Sixto K. Igisomar informed Diana Alvarado, who is the U.S. Postal Services contracting officer, that they support the request, provided that the 15-year extension is approved by the CNMI Legislature.

In his letter to Alvarado dated Sept. 21, 2022, Igisomar disclosed that, after a review and in consultation with their Planning Division, DPL’s Compliance Division has confirmed that the U.S. Postal Services building is constructed within its leasehold perimeter premises in Chalan Kanoa. In that regard, he said, the U.S. Postal Service is in compliance with the terms and conditions of the lease agreement dated July 19, 1997.

Igisomar said DPL’s Real Estate Division will prepare a draft extension agreement and first amendment to lease agreement and that they will be contacting the Postal Service when it is ready for review.

Igisomar told Saipan Tribune yesterday that he will check as to when the expiration of the lease is as well as its terms.