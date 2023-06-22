DPL to issue LibDay Parade roadside lot permits

Share











The Department of Public Lands will be issuing permits for spots along the Liberation Day parade route beginning June 26, 2023.

Lots are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to one lot per applicant. Lots will be reserved upon cash payment at the DPL office, second floor, Joeten Dandan Building between Monday, June 26, 2023, through Friday, June 30, 2023, from 8am to 4pm.

DPL will have a map of available lots showcased in the reception area where applicants may choose their specific lots. The fee schedule is as follows:

10ft x 20ft = $15

20ft x 20ft = $20

Permit holders will be allowed to set up tents beginning at 1pm on July 3, 2023, and must clear out no later than July 5, 2023, at 12pm. Permits must be displayed in a visible area or readily available for enforcement personnel inspection.

For any questions, call DPL at 670-234-3751/52/53/54 or email dpl@dpl.gov.mp. (PR)