I drove a Nissan Armada for a day

Thanks to HafaAdai Rent A Car, I was able to play Gulliver for a day driving their enormous 2022 Nissan Armada around Saipan.

At over 6 feet in height and 17 feet in length, the largest rental vehicle in HafaAdai Rent A Car’s over 50-vehicle fleet is a marvel to look at and much, much more to drive.

I picked up the onyx black Armada at HafaAdai Rent A Car’s airport branch one Saturday morning earlier this month and immediately put it through the paces.

Despite its size, the Armada was agile and easy to handle as I slammed the accelerator driving through Airport Road. Going left into Chalan Monsignor Guerrero was also a breeze, as despite the full-size SUV’s high center of gravity, the Armada was surprisingly nimble on the turns.

Prior to this very difficult assignment reviewing a luxury vehicle, I invited the entire Saipan Tribune newsroom for a joyride aboard the Armada. I told my co-workers I’ll provide the ride and “you guys, buy the snacks.”

Almost everyone demurred (they probably know how much I eat) so I was left with the alternative and asked my most loyal of fans—my kids (wifey had work)—to just partake of the fun and adventure in riding the seven-passenger Armada.

So, I then picked up my daughters at our Lower Navy Hill apartment and proceeded to Sabalu Market’s temporary home at the Civic Center in Susupe for a quick breakfast.

Lo and behold, the 10-12-minute ride was smooth as it could be as the Armada’s active suspension and over 9 inches of ground clearance humbled the myriad of dastardly potholes that dot Beach Road.

My daughters were impressed by the Armada to say the least —with its cushy all-leather interior, high-tech infotainment system, and the rest of its bells and whistles—with the youngest even Instagramming her entire ride in it and even remarking “So, this is how it feels like to be a Roy in HBO’s ‘Succession!’”

Parking could be a challenge with the Armada because of its sheer size, but luckily I was able to find the right spot behind the basketball court near the beach.

If you’re just 5’7” or shorter like me it’s always a challenge to climb into large SUVs like the Armada. Good thing, it has stirrups and handles to pull yourself up and the same rings true going down.

A scenestealer could best describe the Armada as me and my daughters descended from it to do our rounds at the local weekend market, not a few probably asked “how could he have afforded this $50,000 car?”

I was quick to point out though that the eye candy in four wheels was a rental courtesy of the Joeten Motor Company, Inc.’s subsidiary.

Next stop was Joeten Shopping Center Susupe where the kiddos shopped for a birthday present for their cousin (technically niece, but who’s counting).

While waiting, I bumped into one of my oldest friends on the island, Nino, who moments before saw my post about reviewing the Armada in our group chat. He remarked that it’s even bigger in person and encouraged me to trade-in my miniscule ride for this “bastion of machismo.” I kiddingly said, “I’m not compensating for something.”

On the comfy ride back to the middle of the island after munching on burgers and chicken barbecue and buying chicken inasal for balutan for lunch, we took Middle Road (formally Chalan Pale Arnold) and the Armada just stood out even on a lazy Saturday morning.

You cannot really avoid the upward stares when you’re driving the Armada high up on Saipan’s roads alongside puny midsize SUVs and pickups with sedans looking like Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars beside it along the road (It’s hyperbole, folks).

We supposedly had grander plans to drive the bad boy up to Banzai Cliff and Suicide Cliff in Marpi, but going to Sabalu Market, stopping at Joeten’s main store, and driving around Garapan was already too much excitement for half a day (at least for little old me).

Heck, I even had plans of testing the Armada’s 4×4 capabilities by driving it to Mt. Tapochao via Navy Hill Road, until I remembered that I was explicitly advised by HafaAdai Rent A Car’s agent not to go offroading.

Dreams of driving the Armada north and to Saipan’s highest peak were traded for my customary two-hour snooze on the weekend instead.

Still no regrets as riding the Armada even for half a day was mission accomplished. As for mundane tasks, we got to check its carrying capacity when we put some groceries at the back after picking up the wifey after her work.

To wrap things up, the 2022 Nissan Armada was a thrill to ride and its presence unmistakable. It’s just the biggest vehicle I’ve ever driven in my first 50 years on Earth.

So, if you get a chance to rent this beast of a ride (and the money to fill her up after), roll the dice and enjoy.

To rent the 2022 Nissan Armada or for more information on HafaAdai Rent A Car’s fleet or car rentals, call (670) their office inside the Joeten Motors Ford and Honda showroom at (670) 234-5567 or at their 24-hour car rental office at the Francisco C. Ada-Saipan International Airport at (670) 288-0087.