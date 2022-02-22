DPS calls off search for missing fisherman

By
|
Posted on Feb 23 2022

Tag:
Share

The Department of Public Safety has called off its search for a local fisherman who went missing at sea over the weekend.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dre Pangelinan, the search for an overdue fisherman was called off yesterday because standard search and rescue procedures dictates that a search be called off after 72 hours or three days.

As of press time, the man has yet to be found.

Pangelinan said DPS received a call reporting two overdue fishermen at around 7:55pm last Saturday.

The two men went fishing at Pakpak Beach in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon before they went missing.

Upon receiving the report, a DPS rescue boat was immediately launched and it combed through the Pakpak bBeach area, all the way to Coral Ocean Point.

DPS and its Search and Rescue Unit also had help from the U.S Coast Guard, which deployed a helicopter to aid in the search. The search was called off at about 2am and continued on Sunday morning but with no luck.

One of the men on the fishing trip managed to swim to shore on his own, Pangelinan said, where he received medical attention before being transported to the Commonwealth Health Center.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

manibusan guerrero
0

‘Yutu emergency pay for DPS chief illegally paid for many reasons’

Posted On Feb 11 2022
, By
guerrero
0

OAG sues DPS chief over allegedly illegal OT

Posted On Feb 09 2022
, By
distressed
0

DPS rescues 5 aboard distressed vessel sailing to Saipan

Posted On Feb 04 2022
, By
macaronis
0

Macaranas to retire after serving DPS for 35 years

Posted On Jan 26 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the CNMI, do you agree with the Public School System's decision to continue in-person classes?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2022

Posted On Feb 23 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 23, 2022, 8:56 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:37 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune