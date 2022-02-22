DPS calls off search for missing fisherman

Share











The Department of Public Safety has called off its search for a local fisherman who went missing at sea over the weekend.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dre Pangelinan, the search for an overdue fisherman was called off yesterday because standard search and rescue procedures dictates that a search be called off after 72 hours or three days.

As of press time, the man has yet to be found.

Pangelinan said DPS received a call reporting two overdue fishermen at around 7:55pm last Saturday.

The two men went fishing at Pakpak Beach in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon before they went missing.

Upon receiving the report, a DPS rescue boat was immediately launched and it combed through the Pakpak bBeach area, all the way to Coral Ocean Point.

DPS and its Search and Rescue Unit also had help from the U.S Coast Guard, which deployed a helicopter to aid in the search. The search was called off at about 2am and continued on Sunday morning but with no luck.

One of the men on the fishing trip managed to swim to shore on his own, Pangelinan said, where he received medical attention before being transported to the Commonwealth Health Center.