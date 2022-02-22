Woo wins White Coconut men’s singles

Jimin Woo, left, in action against Colin Ramsey, right, in the men’s singles finals of the 2021 White Coconut Tennis Classic last Monday at the American Memorial Park. (MARK RABAGO)

Jimin Woo continues to dominate the local men’s tennis field after winning the 2021 White Coconut Tennis Classic last Monday at the American Memorial Park.

The 17-year-old senior at Saipan International School and No. 1 seed bested Colin Ramsey in the men’s singles finals, 6-2, 6-2, to fulfill the prediction he made earlier.

“I feel very happy about the win. Colin’s serve was very good but I felt my return has improved a lot,” he told Saipan Tribune.

Woo punched a ticket to the finals after blanking Andy Kim, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 2 Ramsey defeated No. 4 Sam Ryu, 7-6 (3), 6-2, to advance.

In the mixed doubles, Woo took his second championship of the tourney after teaming up with Ryan Choi and defeating top seeds David Kwon and Yutaka Kadokura in the championship round, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Woo and Choi, the second seeds, advanced to the finals after beating Jun Wang and Henry Yeom, 6-3, 6-1. Kwon and Kadokura barged into the championship round following a hard-earned 6-3, 5-7, 12-10 win over Nason Wessel and Serin Chung.

In the women’s singles, top seed Hye Jin Elliot won the title after going undefeated in the round-robin format at 3-0. She capped her stint in the White Coconut Tennis Classic by beating No. 2 seed and fellow SIS student Serin Chung, 6-2, 6-2.

Hye Jin Elliot in action against Serin Ching in the women’s singles finals of the 2021 White Coconut Tennis Classic last Monday at the American Memorial Park. (MARK RABAGO)

In the women’s 40, Marivic Dunlop ruled the roost with a 3-0 record in a similar round-robin format. Dunlop got win No. 3 after defeating Yuko Kumada, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 1 Irin Chung took the girls 14 tiara by outlasting No. 2 Hoo Wang following a marathon match, 6-2, 4-6, 10-2.

Chung earlier blanked Hannah Chae, 6-0, 6-0, to book a seat in the finals, while Wang had to carve out a 7-6 (1), 6-1 win over Anna Kwon.

In another round-robin showdown, Stella Choi won the girls 10 after finishing with a 3-0 record. She secured the championship after triumphing over Emma Kang, 6-2. Kang eventually finished runner-up with a 2-1 record, followed by Vivian Chung (1-2) and Jenna Pascual (0-3).

Results of the boys 16, boys 14, boys 12, and boys 10 will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

The 2021 White Coconut Tennis Classic is organized by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
