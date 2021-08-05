DPS on the hunt for San Jose Market robber

This frame grab from the San Jose Market surveillance video shows the man who robbed the store early Tuesday morning of over $5,000 in cash. (DPS)

The Department of Public Safety is on the hunt for a man who was caught on surveillance video robbing the San Jose Market early Tuesday morning, stealing over $5,000 in cash.

According to a report from DPS, the case of the San Jose robbery remains an open investigation and anyone with information that could lead to an arrest may receive up to $1,000.

Based on the surveillance footage, the suspect is a medium-built man wearing a red hat, gray hoodie, white face mask, a pair of black shorts, and a pair of black slippers.

For those who want to remain anonymous, they may call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272.

“This case is ongoing. If you or anyone you know recalls seeing an individual matching the description, we ask for your assistance in notifying the authorities. Please call 911. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest,” the report stated.

According to police, DPS received a 911 call last Tuesday morning reporting a theft incident at the San Jose Market in San Jose. At the scene, police met with the caller who led police into the security office where the caller showed police a video of an unidentified individual walking throughout the store before making his way to the cash registers.

While watching the footage, police observed that the camera was time-stamped at about 1:39am.

The caller stated that a total of more than $5,000 cash was taken from the store.

Saipan Tribune learned from multiple credible sources that the robbery could have been premeditated, with help from someone who works or previously worked at the store. The source explained that the robbery did not have to forcefully enter the building. Instead, he came in through the store’s back entrance, which is usually heavily chained and locked from the inside.

The robber also knew exactly where all the sales of the day were stashed and picked out the currency he would not be able to use, for example: food stamp, WIC vouchers, and paper checks.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

