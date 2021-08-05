Man arrested for alleged stalking

Share











A man who was arrested for allegedly stalking his former girlfriend remains in Department of Corrections custody after failing to post bail.

Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan maintained the $7,500 cash bail on Sergio M. Rangamar, 44, a man who is accused of stalking his former girlfriend.

The defendant was ordered to return to court on Aug. 12 at 1:30pm for a preliminary hearing before Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo, and again on Aug. 23 at 9am to be arraigned before Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja.

According to court documents, Rangamar’s former girlfriend had told police that Rangamar used to beat her up when they were still together. The victim claims that Rangamar was controlling, abusive, and was on drugs, specifically methamphetamine.

She told police that she and Rangamar were in a relationship from 2011 to 2012 before he suddenly moved to the U.S mainland.

On May 8, while the victim was working a graveyard shift, Rangamar allegedly showed up at the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room at around 12am after allegedly lying that he needed medical attention. The victim claims he walked up to her work station to greet her “Happy Mother’s Day” and leaned in for a hug, which she refused. The defendant then stated, “I want my kids” before leaving.

On May 10, the victim said she received a call from her sister who told her that Rangamar drove to her mother’s house to contact her. A few days later, on May 14, while she was leaving CHC after her graveyard shift, the victim said she saw Rangamar standing in the parking lot near the emergency room so she immediately went back inside.

The victim also told police that she had been seeing the same vehicle outside her apartment for the past two weeks but was unsure whether it belonged to Rangamar because the person inside had the seat leaned back and wore a cap that covered the person’s face. She later confirmed that it was indeed Rangamar after seeing the same vehicle at the gas station Rangamar operates and he was allegedly wearing the same hat. (Kimberly B. Esmores)