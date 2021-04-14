  • Mobil Smiles Reward

DYS gets 5 new cars to aid in operations

The Division of Youth Services of the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs recently bought five new vehicles to help its staff better respond to interventions and improve its community outreach.

The new vehicles—five CX5 Mazda SUVs—were turned over to DYS yesterday at the Kagman Community Center and presented to the public.

After months of contractual and procurement procedures and securing funding through federal grants, DYS was able to secure the fleet of vehicles——hoping to “meet our action plan and services for the families,” said DYS administrator Vivian Sablan.

In addition to an after-school program for children and parent education classes, DYS services include responding to cases of child abuse, neglect, and juvenile delinquency, and monitoring court order conditions for juveniles under the Juvenile Probation Unit.

“The cars will serve as an additional resource. It makes sure that we not only meet our services but we [also] increase our number of services. Oftentimes, transportation becomes a major obstacle, so definitely this is a really big help that will allow our staff to reach out to the families that need our assistance out there in the community,” Sablan added.

