Spicy Thai manager gets 3-year probation

Posted on Apr 15 2021
Spicy Thai restaurant manager and executive assistant Jeane Bracken was sentenced yesterday to three years of probation on a count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

In addition to her sentence, Bracken was also ordered to pay a fine of $3,000 no later than April 16 and an assessment fee of $100.

In the sentence she handed down yesterday, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona said that Bracken will be subjected to a search of all personal devices and other electronic communications or data storage devices at any given time without a warrant for the first year of her probation. If she complies, the court shall remove this condition.

In addition, the court ordered Bracken to disclose all online account information including usernames and passwords.

Back in December 2020, Bracken pleaded guilty one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a schedule II-controlled substance.

Originally, if tried in court, the maximum sentence for the charge would have been 20 years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $1 million, a maximum three-year term of supervised release, and a special $100 penalty assessment.

Both Bracken and her co-defendant, Robert Wallace, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Wallace, who was sentenced on April 7, was sentenced to two years’ probation and was ordered to pay a special assessment fee of $100 and a fine in the amount of $2,000 at $200 a month.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, back on Oct. 21, 2020, CNMI authorities came upon a “suspicious” parcel mailed to a private CNMI mailbox. It was later uncovered that the parcel contained cocaine and was ordered by Bracken.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
