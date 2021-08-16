E-gaming clubs obtain nearly 900 voters’ signatures to repeal law

Share











Saipan Vegas and Club 88 are claiming to have obtained signatures from almost 900 voters who signed a petition that urges the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to repeal the newly enacted Saipan Local Law 22-6, which doubled the license fees imposed on e-gaming machines.

Saipan Vegas Resort and Club 88 gaming consultant Gus Noble said yesterday that they have presented the petition to SNILD chair Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan).

The two clubs’ general manager, Bart Jackson, said they are very grateful to the almost 900 voters who signed the petition.

“They call upon Saipan delegation to repeal this harsh and unfair law that threatens our e-gaming businesses and the jobs of 70 local employees and their ability to support their families,” Jackson said.

Jackson called on the SNILD to respond to the will of the voters, to repeal this local tax that, according to him, is harsh and unfair.

He urged the SNILD to meet with them to find a fair and reasonable compromise.

The two clubs recently filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan) before the House of Representatives for introducing the bill that led to the enactment of Saipan Local Law 22-6 despite previously acknowledging a conflict of interest because his brother is the chief executive officer of their competitor, Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC.

MP Holdings, LLC and Mariana Entertainment LLC, owners of Saipan Vegas and Club 88, respectively, submitted their ethics complaint before House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) based on Yumul’s participation in the legislative process that led to enactment of House Local Bill 22-6.

Yumul has yet to comment on the complaint.

Saipan Local Law 22-6 imposes a local license fee on all electronic devices on Saipan and poker amusement machines in the same e-gaming premises on the island, on top of the CNMI taxes that are already being imposed on these machines.