E-gaming clubs obtain nearly 900 voters’ signatures to repeal law

By
|
Posted on Aug 17 2021
Share

Saipan Vegas and Club 88 are claiming to have obtained signatures from almost 900 voters who signed a petition that urges the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to repeal the newly enacted Saipan Local Law 22-6, which doubled the license fees imposed on e-gaming machines.

Saipan Vegas Resort and Club 88 gaming consultant Gus Noble said yesterday that they have presented the petition to SNILD chair Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan).

The two clubs’ general manager, Bart Jackson, said they are very grateful to the almost 900 voters who signed the petition.

“They call upon Saipan delegation to repeal this harsh and unfair law that threatens our e-gaming businesses and the jobs of 70 local employees and their ability to support their families,” Jackson said.

Jackson called on the SNILD to respond to the will of the voters, to repeal this local tax that, according to him, is harsh and unfair.

He urged the SNILD to meet with them to find a fair and reasonable compromise.

The two clubs recently filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan) before the House of Representatives for introducing the bill that led to the enactment of Saipan Local Law 22-6 despite previously acknowledging a conflict of interest because his brother is the chief executive officer of their competitor, Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC.

MP Holdings, LLC and Mariana Entertainment LLC, owners of Saipan Vegas and Club 88, respectively, submitted their ethics complaint before House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) based on Yumul’s participation in the legislative process that led to enactment of House Local Bill 22-6.

Yumul has yet to comment on the complaint.

Saipan Local Law 22-6 imposes a local license fee on all electronic devices on Saipan and poker amusement machines in the same e-gaming premises on the island, on top of the CNMI taxes that are already being imposed on these machines.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Youth takes charge: Youth Congress backs plastic bag ban

Posted On Aug 12 2021

UOG study explores traits that make coral species resilient to climate change

Posted On Aug 12 2021

Be an Eco Helper!

Posted On Aug 05 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 17, 2021, 6:32 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune