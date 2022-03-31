E-Land Group donates $50K to Mini Games

Share











The NMI Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee is proud to announce and welcome E-Land Group as the official Gold Sponsor for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

On hand to receive the generous donation of $50,000 were NMI PMG Organizing Committee chair Marco Peter and CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta at the Kensington Hotel.

E-Land Group has been a strong supporter of NMI community-based events for many years. The NMI PMG Organizing Committee expresses its gratitude and appreciation for their support in achieving a momentous event here in the Northern Marianas.

“We have been very fortunate to have private community partners and leaders like Brian Shin, CEO of E-Land Group, for investing not only their time, funds, but staffing to ensure our NMIPMG games will be successful. We welcome and invite our private businesses to join companies like Joeten Daidai Foundation, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, Docomo Pacific, IT&E, Northern Marianas College, E-Land Group, and others in investing in the NMI and its people as we prepare to host 24 countries and the massive undertaking that is the NMIPMG 2022,” said Peter.

NMI PMG Organizing Committee was joined during the turnover of the check by Shin, E-Land Group vice president Gloria Cavanaugh, who is also the Athlete Village mayor for the Mini Games, and the E-Land Group executive team.

In other news, NMI PMG Organizing Committee thanked the Office of the Governor-Youth Affairs Office, especially to apecial Assistant, Ali T. Ogo, and youth representative Randall Pangelinan for “Rising Up To The Challenge: and assigning over 20 staff to assist with yje Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

“We are so grateful to have the much-needed help with staffing here at the NMI PMG Organizing Committee 2022 office. With all hands on deck, it is now full steam ahead, as there are only 80 days until the opening ceremony,” said Peter. (PR)