GHD donates $2,500 for Red Cross Gala

GHD, an engineering firm that has been on Saipan for over 30 years, donates $2,500 to the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter at the GHD office in Garapan. Present were the GHD staff Andre Tenorio, Tom Deleon Guerrero, and Crispina Bahillo, to name a few. The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter members present were executive director John Hirsh and board members Bobby Cruz, and Patty Palacios. (LEIGH GASES)

Gutteridge, Haskins, & Davey, or GHD, an engineering firm that has been on Saipan for over 30 years, handed over a $2,500 check Wednesday to the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter that will go toward the chapter’s first “Red Cross Gala” on April 23 at the Kensington Hotel Saipan.

Andre Tenorio, a civil engineer and office manager at GHD, said the company has been partners with the Red Cross-NMI Chapter back when the company was still Winslow & Kelly, before they merged with GHD. “A lot of our former office managers or principals were board members of the Red Cross here. …We’ve been contributing to the Red Cross for the longest time and we’re not going to change it,” Tenorio added.

This donation makes GHD a “People’s Choice” sponsor for the Red Cross Gala.

John Hirsh, executive director of the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter, described GHD as a longtime supporter of the American Red Cross. “They’ve been supporting us for over 20 years. …They’re one of the premier engineering companies here in the Northern Mariana Islands and they do a lot of community work. One of their principals has served on the Red Cross board here on Saipan. When he relocated to Guam, he also was on the Red Cross board there. So they’re very focused on supporting the community, supporting our people. And again, we asked them for support this year, and they stepped up and were very generous.”

When asked how close they are to their $80,000 fundraising goal, Hirsh said, “We’re very close. We’ve pretty much sold out—there aren’t too many seats available in our event now.” 

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter’s Red Cross Gala is “a night to raise critically needed financial resources for the Red Cross-NMI Chapter. It’s an evening to celebrate and recognize our frontline stars and heroes for working tirelessly to serve our community throughout the pandemic.” A link to the fundraiser’s information can be found at www.redcross.org/nmigala.

