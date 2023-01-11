Eagles, Tatagas are top teams in MS v-ball

By
|
Posted on Jan 12 2023

Tag:
Share

Grace Christian Academy’s Ana Villagomez goes for a return during their game against Cha Cha Ocean View Middle School on Tuesday in the continuation of the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Middle School Volleyball League 2022-2023 at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. (LEIGH GASES)

The Grace Christian Academy Lady Eagles and the Tanapag Middle School Tatagas are the Top 2 teams as they defeated their respective foes Tuesday night in the continuation of the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Middle School Volleyball League 2022-2023 at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The high flying Lady Eagles, with a rotation of Llyana Libut, Sofia Gomez, Ella Hall, Dianna Zheng, Ana Villagomez, Misako Ota, Nevaeh Camacho, Sarah Lim, and Miley Mafnas, are heading into the postseason with an eight-win and no-loss record after they defeated Cha Cha Ocean View Middle School. 

The Tatagas, led by Erica Zandueta, Jayme Vargas, Wynona Blas, Hailey Benavente, Karmel Lucas, Rhodalyn Zandueta, Lana Taule, Kashlie Aguon, and Carmen Wenio, have a 7-1 record after they beat Mount Carmel School.

The Lady Eagles made light work of COVMS in two swift sets, 21-4, 21-7, as the Lancherus’ lack of communication caused confusion on their returns. The Lancherus were unable to recover and make up for their mistakes as the Lady Eagles’ ace serves brought them quickly to match point.

In the game between the Tatagas and the Knights, the Tatagas kept the Knights at bay in two sets, 21-10, 21-14. The Tatagas’ ace serves buckled the Knights’ knees and turned their knuckles white as they were not able to hit decent returns. Eventually, a miscalculated play from the Knights handed the Tatagas’ second set win.

In other results that night, the Saipan International School Geckos received their sixth win after defeating the Hopwood Middle School Hilitais, 21-12, 21-16; Dandan Middle School won against Saipan Community School, 21-11, 21-11.

HMS has a 5-3 card, while DMS is at an even 4-4; MCS and COVMS are both at 2-6; SCS and Francisco M. Sablan Middle School both have a 1-7 card.

The double-elimination championship tournament starts today, Jan. 12, and will continue tomorrow, Jan. 13, with the championship games set for Saturday, Jan. 14.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

NMIVA
0

Lady Eagles still undefeated in MS v-ball 

Posted On Dec 19 2022
, By
NMIVA
0

Knights win first MS v-ball game

Posted On Dec 02 2022
, By
NMIVA
0

Tatagas throttle foes in MS v-ball

Posted On Nov 24 2022
, By
NMIVA
0

4 schools undefeated in girls MS v-ball

Posted On Nov 23 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to watch the inauguration of the new Palacios-Apatang administration next week?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2023

Posted On Jan 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 12, 2023, 6:08 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune