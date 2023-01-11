Eagles, Tatagas are top teams in MS v-ball

Share











The Grace Christian Academy Lady Eagles and the Tanapag Middle School Tatagas are the Top 2 teams as they defeated their respective foes Tuesday night in the continuation of the NMIVA-PSS Interscholastic Middle School Volleyball League 2022-2023 at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The high flying Lady Eagles, with a rotation of Llyana Libut, Sofia Gomez, Ella Hall, Dianna Zheng, Ana Villagomez, Misako Ota, Nevaeh Camacho, Sarah Lim, and Miley Mafnas, are heading into the postseason with an eight-win and no-loss record after they defeated Cha Cha Ocean View Middle School.

The Tatagas, led by Erica Zandueta, Jayme Vargas, Wynona Blas, Hailey Benavente, Karmel Lucas, Rhodalyn Zandueta, Lana Taule, Kashlie Aguon, and Carmen Wenio, have a 7-1 record after they beat Mount Carmel School.

The Lady Eagles made light work of COVMS in two swift sets, 21-4, 21-7, as the Lancherus’ lack of communication caused confusion on their returns. The Lancherus were unable to recover and make up for their mistakes as the Lady Eagles’ ace serves brought them quickly to match point.

In the game between the Tatagas and the Knights, the Tatagas kept the Knights at bay in two sets, 21-10, 21-14. The Tatagas’ ace serves buckled the Knights’ knees and turned their knuckles white as they were not able to hit decent returns. Eventually, a miscalculated play from the Knights handed the Tatagas’ second set win.

In other results that night, the Saipan International School Geckos received their sixth win after defeating the Hopwood Middle School Hilitais, 21-12, 21-16; Dandan Middle School won against Saipan Community School, 21-11, 21-11.

HMS has a 5-3 card, while DMS is at an even 4-4; MCS and COVMS are both at 2-6; SCS and Francisco M. Sablan Middle School both have a 1-7 card.

The double-elimination championship tournament starts today, Jan. 12, and will continue tomorrow, Jan. 13, with the championship games set for Saturday, Jan. 14.