Public comments sought on proposed project plans related to building Tinian divert airfield

The Division of Environmental Quality is accepting comments regarding a proposed Synthetic Minor Source Permit for Black Micro Corp.

The applicant is proposing to temporary use—under enforceable limitations—three diesel generators, one impact crusher, one asphalt plant, and one cement batching plant to develop the apron and taxiway for the Tinian Divert Airfield.

Permitting such equipment will ensure air emissions fall below major source levels.

The 30-day public comment period started yesterday, Jan, 11, 2023, and will end at 4:30pm on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Written comments can be submitted in writing to the BECQ Saipan Office on Middle Road, Gualo Rai, or emailed to deq.air@becq.gov.mp.

The draft Synthetic Minor Source Permit can be reviewed at the BECQ Saipan Office or accessed via the BECQ website at https://www.deq.gov.mp/news.html.

All written and oral comments received by DEQ will be included as part of the permit application record and will be considered in any decisions concerning the proposed activity.

Contact the BECQ-DEQ AIR Branch at (670) 664-8500/8512/8534 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about Black Micro Corp.’s draft synthetic minor source permit. (PR)