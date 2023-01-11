Public comments sought on proposed project plans related to building Tinian divert airfield

By
|
Posted on Jan 12 2023
Share

The Division of Environmental Quality is accepting comments regarding a proposed Synthetic Minor Source Permit for Black Micro Corp.

The applicant is proposing to temporary use—under enforceable limitations—three diesel generators, one impact crusher, one asphalt plant, and one cement batching plant to develop the apron and taxiway for the Tinian Divert Airfield.

Permitting such equipment will ensure air emissions fall below major source levels.

The 30-day public comment period started yesterday, Jan, 11, 2023, and will end at 4:30pm on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Written comments can be submitted in writing to the BECQ Saipan Office on Middle Road, Gualo Rai, or emailed to deq.air@becq.gov.mp.

The draft Synthetic Minor Source Permit can be reviewed at the BECQ Saipan Office or accessed via the BECQ website at https://www.deq.gov.mp/news.html.

All written and oral comments received by DEQ will be included as part of the permit application record and will be considered in any decisions concerning the proposed activity.

Contact the BECQ-DEQ AIR Branch at (670) 664-8500/8512/8534 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about Black Micro Corp.’s draft synthetic minor source permit. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to watch the inauguration of the new Palacios-Apatang administration next week?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2023

Posted On Jan 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 12, 2023, 6:08 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune