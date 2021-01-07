Early release OK’d for man convicted of killing infant

Posted on Jan 08 2021

The Board of Parole has approved parole for a man who is currently serving a 60-year sentence for killing a 6-month-old infant.

Deliberations on the parole application of Reynaldo A. Manila, 59, ended yesterday with the board approving his request for early release.

Manila will be released but on the condition that he will be subjected to deportation proceedings.

Saipan Tribune tried to reach out to board chair Ramon Camacho for a statement but he has yet to respond as of press time.

Aside from Manila, parole applications were also approved for Sung Joon Park, Shi Li Hui, Sheng Qui Yin, Feilong Zheng, Anthony Muna, Marcus Untalun, and Esekiel Smith.

All the foreign inmates approved for parole were released on condition that they be placed under deportation proceedings.

The mother, father, and sister of the infant who was killed had opposed Manila’s early release, stating that he never reached out to them to seek forgiveness. The Office of the Attorney General also opposed Manila’s early release.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
