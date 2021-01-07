Race to No. 1 plate on

Shane Alvarez leads Melvin Cepeda during the Expert Open race in last Sunday’s Marianas Racing Association Series 6 at the Marianas Motocross Park. (Joseph Chin)

This is it for dirk bike and ATV riders, as they will be up for a series of competitive races for six months with the Marianas Racing Association kicking off the 2021 Points Race Season.

“On behalf of the MRA board, I am pleased to announce the start of our official 2021 Points Race Season,” MRA vice president Cuki Alvarez said.

Billie Pangelinan, left, and Shaniah Alvarez are in a close race in the Powerpuff Class. (Joseph Chin)

“After practicing and racing consistently the past several months at the Kan Pacific grounds and now CowTown, and after hosting many ‘mock’ races, we feel riders have earned and deserved the opportunity to compete and race for the No. 1 plate and top positions,” Alvarez said.

Mid last year, MRA, in a successful bid to revive motocross on island, built make-shift courses at the Kan Pacific grounds and has held regular practice races. Then in November, the association hosted a series of actual races with the first three taking place at the Kan Pacific grounds and the last three at the Marianas Motocross Park (where the former CowTown Raceway is located).

Every Sunday, the number of riders joining MRA races keeps growing, particularly in the youth division (Peewee Class 1 and 2). MRA races also feature the Mini 1 and 2, Novice Class, Expert Open, and Veterans. There were lead changes in the adult races, while a couple of young riders stood out in the Peewee 1 and 2.

Peewee Class riders head out to the course. (Joseph Chin)

For its 2021 Points Race Season, MRA will award the No. 1 plate to the riders at the end of their seven-series competition. The association will also hand out the No. 2 and 3 plates to riders once the season is completed.

Jonoah Santos, Keenon Togawa, Theresa Borja, and Brooklynn Susulin are among the riders to watch in this season after recording victories in the “mock races” last year. In the Minis and Novice divisions, M.J. Camacho and Corry Pangelinan are the favorites. The Veterans Class is an open field, as no riders dominated the division last year, while the father-and-son duo of Cuki and Shane Alvarez repeatedly figured at the top of the ladder in the Expert Open with Angelo Hernaez joining them in the Top 3 in the last three occasions.

An MTV rider takes on the dirt-covered course at the Marianas Motocross Park last Sunday during the Marianas Racing Association Series 6. (Joseph Chin)

The series of points races will kick off on Jan. 24. Round 2 to 6 are slated for Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 30, and June 27, while the season finale is scheduled for July 25.

Race fees are $5 per division, per rider and interested participants must settle their membership fees first to be able to join the competition. MRA members that will pay their membership fees for one year will get a one-month free membership.

Meanwhile, MRA will also schedule a general membership meeting before starting the point race season with the date and venue to be announced later.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
