Earn your bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice

In collaboration with the Northern Marianas College, the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration offers a 3+1 program for students interested in receiving a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree.

The 3+1 BSCJ Program is available to new and current NMC students, or alumni who have already received an associate degree and would like to achieve a next-level degree.

Students will be allowed to start their journey at NMC and finish their final courses from UOG with a bachelor’s degree without having to leave the CNMI.

For more information, contact the SBPA Connect Team at sbpaconnect@triton.uog.edu or 671-735-2501. (PR)