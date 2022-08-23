‘Granting of preliminary injunction reaffirms trust in the rule of law’

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2022
Share

Arnold I. Palacios and Jose C. Mafnas

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has praised the decision of U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Mangloña to grant the preliminary injunction sought by CNMI Customs and Biosecurity Director Jose C. Mafnas against Secretary of Finance David Dlg. Atalig, the governor’s chief of staff, William M. Castro, and the CNMI government.

In a statement yesterday, Palacios said the judge’s decision shows that “no one is above the law.”

Mangloña granted the injunction last Aug. 15, 2022. That effectively restored Mafnas to his position at Customs and restrained Atalig from putting into effect his July 21, 2022, memorandum reassigning Mafnas to the Department of Commerce. The court further ordered Atalig, Castro, and the CNMI government not to interfere with or take any adverse actions against Mafnas’ employment as director of Customs and Biosecurity under the Department of Finance.

“Director Mafnas, just like any CNMI civil servant, had the right to do his job, free from coercion and political influence, pursuant to our constitution and laws. It is unfortunate that there are high ranking officials within this Administration that fail to recognize those rights,” said Palacios, who is running for governor in this November election.

“I applaud Director Mafnas for having the courage to file his lawsuit in U.S. District Court. Moreover, I thank Judge Ramona Mangloña for granting the preliminary injunction,” said Palacios. “The granting of the preliminary injunction shows that no one is above the law, that the government belongs to the people, and it should encourage those that have been or are being coerced for their political views to seek the protection of the law and get their rights vindicated accordingly.”

Mafnas filed his verified complaint in late July, alleging violations of his rights under the United States and CNMI constitutions, and pursuant to 42 USC sect. 1983. Mafnas also asked the court to issue a judgment against Atalig and Castro for political coercion in violation of CNMI law.

Mayor David M. Apatang, who is the running mate of Palacios this November, said “the granting of the preliminary injunction reaffirms trust in the rule of law.”

Both Palacios and Apatang served as career civil servants before running for public office. Palacios was secretary for the Department of Lands and Natural Resources and, prior to that, was the director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife. Apatang was the director of the Department of Finance Division of Procurement and Supply. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 24, 2022, 12:42 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s S
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune