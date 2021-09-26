EDA awards $6M for vocational school at MHS

By
|
Posted on Sep 27 2021

Tag: ,
Share

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $6 million grant to the CNMI Public School System to support construction of a vocational training facility. The EDA grant, to be matched with $6 million in local investment, is expected to create 85 jobs.

A statement from the Office of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) said the money will be used to build a technical and career education center at Marianas High School. An EDA news release quotes assistant secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo as saying that the money will facilitate the construction of a two-story, 50,000-square foot facility to house hospitality, automotive technology, nursing, cosmetology, and other vocational training programs.

Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo said in the same EDA news release that this grant will support the CNMI’s ongoing recovery from the impact of Super Typhoon Yutu by expanding worker training opportunities “to ensure that the Commonwealth builds back stronger.”

Sablan said he received word of the award shortly after meeting with Castillo. The PSS grant is the last of seven applications from the Commonwealth with the EDA for Super Typhoon Yutu recovery projects. EDA has now awarded $93,891,034.

“PSS has waited for over two years for this grant decision,” Sablan said. “So, I thank Assistant Secretary Castillo for taking action today. And I thank President Biden’s administration for the six long-awaited grants awarded this year.”

The EDA news release quotes Gov. Ralph DLG Torres as saying, “Building our local workforce is a paramount priority here in the CNMI, and this vocational training facility for [PSS] will assist our ongoing efforts to develop skilled workers to fill jobs within our economy and improve the quality of life for our island community. …We are thankful to EDA for its partnership in rebuilding our economy and ensuring resiliency for our Commonwealth.”

The Sablan news release states that funding for the EDA recovery grants and eligibility for the Marianas was included in U.S. Public Law 116-20 in June 2019 at Sablan’s request. “Within a few months, Commonwealth agencies had submitted seven grant applications. But the Trump administration failed to act. Only one application—$10.7 million for the Northern Marianas College—received approval,” it said.

Sablan said that congressional office staff met with the incoming Biden administration right after the November election to flag the long delay in these Yutu grants. “Once President Biden was sworn in, we finally started getting help. …All the Commonwealth’s applications for Yutu recovery grants from EDA have now been awarded,” Sablan added.

EDA also gave the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. $1.7 million from the Yutu recovery funds for a court-ordered water filtration system on Saipan.

PSS plans to match the $6 million grant from EDA with another $6 million of Community Development Block Grant funds, also provided by Congress in U.S. Public Law 116-20. The new technical and career training facility at the high school is expected to increase the pool of skilled, U.S. workers in the Marianas to offset dependence on a foreign workforce and provide higher paying jobs for PSS graduates. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

GCA teams, SIS 1, MHS 1 remain unscathed in HS volleyball

Posted On Sep 20 2021
, By
0

EDA awards $19.6M to DOF for new Economic Resiliency Center

Posted On Sep 01 2021
, By
0

MHS graduate is promoted as US Navy logistics specialist senior chief in Italy

Posted On Aug 17 2021
, By
marianas
0

MHS employees complete training on ‘allyship,’ inclusion

Posted On Jun 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 27, 2021, 10:11 PM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:09 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune