Probable cause found vs man who allegedly choked woman over hickey

By
|
Posted on Sep 27 2021
The Superior Court has found probable cause to try a man who is currently charged with strangulation, among other charges, after he allegedly choked a woman for refusing a hickey from him.

Last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan found probable cause to charge 69-year-old Arnold Ilo Kapileo of strangulation, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace following a probable cause hearing.

During the hearing, Kapileo was represented by assistant public defender Emily Thompson while assistant attorney general Steven Kessel represented the government.

Kapileo was ordered to return to court for his arraignment today, Sept. 27.

Bogdan also granted Kapileo’s request to be released to his daughter as his third-party custodian after posting 10% of his original $7,500 cash bail in a separate order.

According to the victim, Kapileo punched and choked her after she did not let him put a “hickey” on her neck.

The victim told police that Kapileo came home drunk on the evening of Sept. 14 and allegedly tried to place a hickey on her neck “very hard.” She said that when she pushed him away, he got upset and started packing his belongings.

When Kapileo asked for his betel nut bag and his money, she told him that he brought it with him when he left earlier and that she did not touch it.

She said Kapileo got upset and allegedly punched her neck, her back, and waist. He also allegedly tried to choke her.

When she tried to run to her neighbor’s unit, the victim said Kapileo allegedly chased her, pressed his elbow on her neck, pushed her down on the floor and used his other hand to pull her hair.

The victim said she felt Kapileo’s elbow on her neck pressing hard and she felt dizzy, got a headache, and had a hard time breathing afterwards.

The neighbor told police that she heard the victim screaming and saw Kapileo grabbing the victim’s hair, punching her three times, choking her, pulling her hair, and punching her again.

Police stated in their report that the victim had a large bruise on her neck, on the back side of her shoulder, and bruise marks on her lower torso.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
