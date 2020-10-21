EHDP shuts down bakery

Share











After two inspections, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Environmental Health Disease Prevention office temporarily shut down Marg’s Bakery & Kitchen in Susupe yesterday for alleged multiple violations.

According to a CHCC statement, the EHDP had received a complaint of food contamination at the bakery last Oct. 16 and, after an inspection on that day, the inspectors identified inadequacies to the food item in question and advised the bakery to stop selling the product until proper documentation could be provided to validate the food source.

EHDP then did a follow-up inspection on Oct. 20 and found that the establishment was not able to provide the necessary documents. That led to Marg’s Bakery & Kitchen being placed on temporary suspension for “critical violations” to Public Health Food regulations. EHDP said the case continues to be investigated.

Details of the alleged violation were not immediately available.

Public Law 12-48 and the Public Health Food Regulations require any establishment or activity involving food or drink service to meet minimum standards to keep consumables safe, from the beginning of food processing to the point of consumer consumption.

All food service establishment employees and/or employers are also required to obtain a food handlers certificate validating the completion of the mandatory food safety training and health examination. EHDP is responsible for enforcing these rules.

Warren Villagomez, who heads the COVID-19 Task Force, says other business establishments have so far been compliant with all COVID-19 directives. He commended businesses for taking extra precautions and heeding the recommendations of the task force, the Bureau of Environmental Health, the Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco Control, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and the Department of Public Works.

He expressed his gratitude to businesses for their cooperation, as well as to the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers acting as a “solid liaison” with the business community in relaying information that is necessary to safeguard the public.

As for the Public School System, Villagomez said that PSS has been working closely with the task force. Right now, PSS is conducting mostly online classes and there is no word yet on the resumption of face-to-face instruction. Villagomez said they will provide updates with the growth of public school activity as they move forward.

Additionally, Villagomez said that PSS is “on top of its game plan” when it comes to COVID-19 measures.