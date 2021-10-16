ELECTION UPDATE: (As of 8:42pm) Poll workers for 3B1 complete tallying votes

Six poll workers for 3B1 or Garapan area are excused after they completed tallying and reconciling votes during election day today.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
