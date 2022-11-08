ELECTION UPDATE: Early votes now in for Senate races
According to CEC’s unofficial results of early voting for Saipan Senate race, Rep. Angel A. Demapan got 2,627 votes, Rep. Celina R. Babauta received 2,433, Rep. Corina L. Magota obtained 2,287, Janet U. Maratita got 1,991, and Andrew S. Salas received 1,281.
CEC’s unofficial results of early voting for Tinian Senate race shows that Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz got 359 votes, Senate president Jude U. Hofschneider received 280, and Thomasa Rita Palacios Mendiola obtained 216.
In CEC’s unofficial results of early voting for the Rota Senate race, Rep. Donald M. MangIona got 369 votes, Dennis James C. Mendiola received 328, Mayor Efraim M. Atalig obtained 201, Crispin M. Ogo got 156, and Edward Junior Castro Maratita received 80.