ELECTION UPDATE: Manibusan in the lead for AG seat
Tag: AG
Incumbent Attorney General Edward Manibusan leads the race for AG seat for this year’s general election following the tabulation of early voting ballots.
Manibusan takes the lead with 3,380 votes while his opponent, Juan T. Lizama, gained 2,958.
Meanwhile, early vote ballots have garnered positive results for all three judges currently up for retention; Justice John Manglona, associate judge Joseph Camacho, and associate judge Wesley Bogdan.
As of 7am, Manglona gained 5,090 votes in favor of his retention, Camacho gained 4,825, while Bogdan received 4,095 votes in favor of retention.
This is a developing story (Kimberly B. Esmores)