Emergency traffic diversion in As Terlaje

Share











There is an emergency traffic diversion on the bottom of the As Terlaje Hill on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero located across the YCO Do-It-Best Hardware on the outer westbound lane and eastbound lane.

Travel lanes on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero has been reduced to one lane in each direction due to an extensive sewer line break. The lane restrictions will remain in place until June 16, 2022.

For the safety of the men and women on the jobsite, motorists are advised to take alternative routes or proceed with reduced speed through the construction areas to ensure the safety of fellow travelers and construction workers completing these repairs to our critical infrastructure. Motorists should avoid this area and seek alternative routes if at all possible.

For more information, contact the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)