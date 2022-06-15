Fees waived for NMC Cash for College participants

Share











Individuals who participate in the Northern Marianas College’s upcoming Cash for College workshop will qualify to have their NMC Fall 2022 admission application fee and placement test fees waived. The waiver represents a savings of up to $75.

The Cash for College event will be held on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota on the following dates:

Saipan: June 15, 2022 (9:30am – 4pm)

Registration will be at the Mango Terrace, which is located next to the NMC Olympio T. Borja Library in Building O. SHEFA staff members will be present from 9:30am to 12:30pm, while CNMI Scholarship staff members will be present from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Tinian: June 15, 2022 (10am – 1pm)

The event will be at Room D of the NMC Tinian Campus.

Rota: June 23, 2022 (10am – 12pm)

The event will be at the NMC Rota Center.

Participants will be provided with personal, step-by-step assistance in completing college financial aid forms, focusing on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, CNMI Scholarship, Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance (SHEFA), Tinian Municipal Scholarship, Rota Municipal Scholarship, and the TEACH Grant.

Workshop participants can also have their financial aid documents and other scholarship paperwork photocopied free of charge.

Staff members from the college’s Office of Admissions and Records will also be present to provide information and assistance with the NMC application process.

It is recommended that workshop participants bring a valid form of identification, an official transcript from high school (at least three copies), a copy of 2020 and 2021 1040, a copy of 2020 and 2021 W-2 (if not filing), and proof of CNMI residency. Applicants for SHEFA should bring a valid U.S. passport and a voter registration card.

For additional information, contact the NMC Financial Aid Office at 237-6792 or email fao@marianas.edu. (PR)