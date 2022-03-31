Emergency water service interruption

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there will be an emergency scheduled water service interruption on April 2, 2022, from 8:30am to 3pm for customers in the Achugao, San Roque and Tanapag areas.

The emergency water service interruption is to allow CUC water operators to repair a 2 1/2 inch galvanized service lateral leak in San Roque. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after.

For the safety of the men and women at the jobsite, motorists are asked to proceed with caution when traveling through the working area as CUC water operations personnel will be working on the shoulder of the southbound lane at the repair site.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)

