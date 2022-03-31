Pangelinan again tops Intermediate Class

By
|
Posted on Apr 01 2022
Share

Frank “The Crank” Camacho tries on his new motocross gear after deciding to try out a new sport following his fight against Manuel “El Loco” Torres in UFC Fight Night 209 in May 14.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Corry Pangelinan won the Intermediate Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race with another flawless run last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 17-year-old Marianas High School student won both heats to finish with 50 points. Tristan Sablan came in second with 44 points after finishing runner-up on both heats, while Henry Camacho Jr. took third with 40 points.

“I was just focused on not crashing. Since the last race, they updated the track. I’m still adjusting to the changes so I guess it felt different. The weather was on and off but during my race it was all clear,” he said.

Pangelinan said Lady Luck smiled at him during the race and that’s why he was able to win the March competition.

“I attribute this win to T.J. Ferrer because he crashed during his second race. Of course, I also appreciate the support from my family, friends, fans, sponsors, and coach Ellery Cruz. I’m excited to race with the top riders. I know I just gotta keep doing what I’m doing and I know I’ll make it,” he said when asked about his performance last Sunday.”

In the Peewee ATV Class, Rockson Cabrera came first with 47 points, the same as Keoni Rosario’s total but won the division outright after topping the second heat. Brooklynn Susulin finished third with 40 points.

Vicente Palacios topped the Mini II with 47 points, followed by the 42 points of Billie Pangelinan and the 38 points of Devin Yumul.

In the Big Boy ATV, Christian Camacho again ruled the roost with a perfect 50 points. Second place went to Henry Camacho Sr. with his 44 points with Res Susulin third with his 40 points.

Dave Celis took the checkered flag in the Veterans Class thanks to topping both heats for 50 points. Champi Villacanes and Melvin Cepeda came in second and third with 42 points and 38 points, respectively.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 1, 2022, 6:04 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune