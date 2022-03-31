Pangelinan again tops Intermediate Class

Share











Corry Pangelinan won the Intermediate Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race with another flawless run last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 17-year-old Marianas High School student won both heats to finish with 50 points. Tristan Sablan came in second with 44 points after finishing runner-up on both heats, while Henry Camacho Jr. took third with 40 points.

“I was just focused on not crashing. Since the last race, they updated the track. I’m still adjusting to the changes so I guess it felt different. The weather was on and off but during my race it was all clear,” he said.

Pangelinan said Lady Luck smiled at him during the race and that’s why he was able to win the March competition.

“I attribute this win to T.J. Ferrer because he crashed during his second race. Of course, I also appreciate the support from my family, friends, fans, sponsors, and coach Ellery Cruz. I’m excited to race with the top riders. I know I just gotta keep doing what I’m doing and I know I’ll make it,” he said when asked about his performance last Sunday.”

In the Peewee ATV Class, Rockson Cabrera came first with 47 points, the same as Keoni Rosario’s total but won the division outright after topping the second heat. Brooklynn Susulin finished third with 40 points.

Vicente Palacios topped the Mini II with 47 points, followed by the 42 points of Billie Pangelinan and the 38 points of Devin Yumul.

In the Big Boy ATV, Christian Camacho again ruled the roost with a perfect 50 points. Second place went to Henry Camacho Sr. with his 44 points with Res Susulin third with his 40 points.

Dave Celis took the checkered flag in the Veterans Class thanks to topping both heats for 50 points. Champi Villacanes and Melvin Cepeda came in second and third with 42 points and 38 points, respectively.