Emergency water service interruption in Kagman Road

There will be an emergency water service interruption for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers along Isa Drive from Valley View, the Kagman Mobil area, Hooni Place and Hafey Lane on Kagman Road today, Aug. 10, 2022, from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

The emergency water interruption is to allow CUC operations personnel to repair a 4-inch mainline leak on Kagman Road. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after the repairs.

For the safety of the men and women at the jobsite, motorists are asked to proceed with caution when traveling through the working area as crews will be working on the shoulder of the northbound lane of Kagman Road.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CorrunonwealthUtilitiesCorporationf). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

