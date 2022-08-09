COMMUNITY BRIEFS – August 10, 2022

SINMI monthly meeting on Thursday

The Soroptimist International Chapter of the Northern Mariana Islands will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon at the 360 Restaurant. Join us to help continue our work for the “Best for Women” in the CNMI! The Club is accepting new members!  Come and meet us and see what we are all about! (PR)

Free webinars on federal contracting

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars in August. Webinars run from 10am to 11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar.

Aug. 11 – Federal Contract Opportunities – SAM.gov is the portal for federal contract opportunities. The Guam PTAC will show you how to use the website to ensure you do not miss any opportunities. Opportunity types, search filters, and search strategies will be discussed.

Aug. 18 – Marketing to the Federal Government – The government buys products and services differently than the private sector. The Guam PTAC will discuss marketing strategies, essential documents, and how to get your company noticed by government buyers.

Aug. 25 – Teaming & Joint Ventures – What are they and which is right for your business? The Guam PTAC will discuss the Federal regulations related to these arrangements and discuss ways to use these arrangements effectively.

To register, visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)

