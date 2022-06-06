Emergency water service interruption in Susupe

Share











There will be an emergency scheduled water service interruption for the Department of Public Safety Logistics facility on Tekken Street, Susupe today, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 8:30am to 3pm.

This will allow the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s contractor for the Islandwide Water Meter Installation Project to perform water meter system improvements and leak repair at the Department of Public Safety Logistics facility. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after.

CUC appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding as we continue to provide reliable service to the people of the CNMI.

This project is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and aims to address the non-revenue water problem in the CNMI.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.comlCommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)