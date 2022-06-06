SHSS Interact Club inducts new members; honors others

By
|
Posted on Jun 07 2022
Share

Members of the Saipan Southern High School Interact Club are presented with plaques. Other photo shows them posing for a photo with Rotaract Club president Richard Baleares. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The Saipan Southern High School Interact Club held its 4th Annual Recognition Day Program last Saturday at the Rotary Club of Saipan Pavilion in Sugar Dock, during which they inducted new members and recognized outstanding club members.

A total of 11 new members were inducted for the school year 2022 to 2023, which means the school’s Interact Club will have 29 members in all for the school year. Interact Club is the the youth arm of the Rotary Club of Saipan.

The occasion was also the club’s Recognition Day, intended to honor members who have worked hard in the areas of service for the school and community. The recipient of the Interact Spirit Award was Yu Ling Chai. The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Noel Justin Roque. The Long Service Award and Outstanding Leadership Award was given to Angel Faith Soguilon. The Interactor of the Year recipients were Raphael Gariguez and Reymar Isip.

The club president position was also passed down to Jessie Lynn Reyes and the new club vice president is John Lloyd Tuquero.

A total of 26 members of the high school’s Interact Club, Rotary Club of Saipan past president Greg Borja, Rotaract Club of Saipan president Richard Baleares, and Interact Club director Genelin Camacho were also present for the ceremony.

Camacho said the club typically has a service project every month. “It could either be a beach cleanup or a fundraiser or a service project. In April we had a canned food and relief drive for Karidat. …And then we also would like to honor our outgoing members who have served in the club for their contribution to the success of our school events and community events.”

The club was established at SSHS back in 2017 and is the newest Interact club among the high schools on Saipan.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you support the resumption of United Airlines’ pet transportation program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 7, 2022, 4:44 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune