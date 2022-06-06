SHSS Interact Club inducts new members; honors others

Share











The Saipan Southern High School Interact Club held its 4th Annual Recognition Day Program last Saturday at the Rotary Club of Saipan Pavilion in Sugar Dock, during which they inducted new members and recognized outstanding club members.

A total of 11 new members were inducted for the school year 2022 to 2023, which means the school’s Interact Club will have 29 members in all for the school year. Interact Club is the the youth arm of the Rotary Club of Saipan.

The occasion was also the club’s Recognition Day, intended to honor members who have worked hard in the areas of service for the school and community. The recipient of the Interact Spirit Award was Yu Ling Chai. The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Noel Justin Roque. The Long Service Award and Outstanding Leadership Award was given to Angel Faith Soguilon. The Interactor of the Year recipients were Raphael Gariguez and Reymar Isip.

The club president position was also passed down to Jessie Lynn Reyes and the new club vice president is John Lloyd Tuquero.

A total of 26 members of the high school’s Interact Club, Rotary Club of Saipan past president Greg Borja, Rotaract Club of Saipan president Richard Baleares, and Interact Club director Genelin Camacho were also present for the ceremony.

Camacho said the club typically has a service project every month. “It could either be a beach cleanup or a fundraiser or a service project. In April we had a canned food and relief drive for Karidat. …And then we also would like to honor our outgoing members who have served in the club for their contribution to the success of our school events and community events.”

The club was established at SSHS back in 2017 and is the newest Interact club among the high schools on Saipan.