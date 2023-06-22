Enriquez will be 12th UOG president

The University of Guam Board of Regents has selected Dr. Anita Borja Enriquez as the next president of the University of Guam, replacing Thomas W. Krise who will retire on Aug. 5, 2023.

Six of the nine UOG regents voted Thursday, June 22, in favor of Enriquez and three voted in favor of Dr. Mary Okada, the president of Guam Community College.

Enriquez is currently the senior vice president and provost at UOG.

“I’m looking forward to the future of the institution,” said Enriquez, who will become the 12th UOG president.

Enriquez plans to use her expertise in strategic planning, human resources, and economic development to make sure that her leadership will empower and engage with the students, faculty, administrators and staff, as well as the rest of the UOG community.

“The University of Guam’s purpose is to improve upon our island’s quality of life,” she said, adding that she will work toward strengthening the university so that the institution will be more responsive to the needs of the students, the rest of the UOG community, and the broader island community.

Dr. Anita Borja Enriquez reacts and gets congratulatory greetings following the University of Guam board of regents vote on June 22, choosing her as the 12th UOG president. (UOG)

The regents met for two hours at the Jesus and Eugenia Leon Guerrero Building, School of Business Administration. The board’s discussion and voting followed a selection process that began soon after Krise announced his decision to retire at the end of this five-year term.

The new president was selected as UOG continues toward post-Typhoon Mawar recovery, strives to meet the needs of students, works to keep enrollment up while student enrollment has dropped across the nation, and seeks legislative support for the university’s $42-million budget request to stabilize its finances.

Students, faculty, and staff attended, raised questions, and listened during presentations by the presidential search finalists, making this a well-engaged search process.

To learn more about the new president and the presidential search finalists, go to: https://www.uog.edu/administration/office-of-the-president/presidential-search/search_finalists/ (PR)

