Successful examination of the cargo vessel Kota Raja in Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam—On June 15, 2023, a U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam team conducted a port state control examination on the 472-foot Singapore-flagged commercial cargo vessel Kota Raja in the Port of Guam.

Examiners found no significant deficiencies aboard. This achievement highlights the importance and impact of mariners taking the port security requirements seriously. The attention paid by examiners conducting multiple compliance inspections and exams on vessels in the area highlights the strategic value of Guam’s port to the people of Guam and the wider region.

The port state control program, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, is critical in ensuring foreign-flagged vessels calling on U.S. ports adhere to established safety and environmental regulations. By conducting comprehensive examinations like the one on the Kota Raja, the Coast Guard upholds its commitment to maintaining safe maritime operations and protecting both the port and the surrounding waters.

During the port state control exam, the crew supported a comprehensive range of tests and examinations at the examiners’ discretion. These include reviewing documents, plans, manuals, and logs such as licenses, endorsements, medical records, and certificates for safety, security, and environmental compliance.

Additionally, the crew conducts operational tests on navigation and bridge equipment, steering gear, fire pumps, bilge alarms, and oily water separators. The examination also covers inspections of cargo decks, accommodation spaces, galley, engineering spaces, and spot-checks of firefighting and lifesaving equipment. Further assessments include:

Verifying International Ship and Port Facility Code compliance.

Examining navigation charts and publications.

Inspecting the marine sanitation device and incinerator.

The thoroughness of these examinations ensures that vessels like the Kota Raja meet the highest standards of safety, security, and environmental responsibility.

Chief Petty Officer Rod Bawar, leading the exam, commended the professionalism, knowledgeability, and hospitality of the Kota Raja’s crew during the examination stating, “The ship’s crew demonstrated exemplary cooperation, ensuring a smooth and successful examination process. Their commitment to upholding safety standards reflects their dedication to protecting the port and maintaining a secure maritime environment.”

Guam’s port holds significant importance to the people of Guam and the region’s strategic environment. It serves as a vital hub for commerce, facilitating the movement of goods and promoting economic growth. Additionally, its strategic location in the Western Pacific enhances regional stability and bolsters the resilience of nations in the face of evolving challenges.

Emphasizing the importance of the port and the U.S. Coast Guard’s role, Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and the Captain of the Port for the region, stated, “The recent successful port state control examination of the Kota Raja highlights our commitment to upholding safety standards and ensuring compliance in Guam’s port. As a critical component of the island’s infrastructure, the port’s security is vital to the economic prosperity and strategic stability of both Guam and the broader Western Pacific region. Our marine safety mission, including port state control exams, ensures the continued safety and resilience of the port and its surrounding waters.” (USCG)