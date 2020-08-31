Entanglement with carbs and cardio before or after

Share











Q: Is it better to do cardio before lifting weights or after?

A: In the context of strength and muscle building, it’d be much more favorable to hit the weights first. Doing cardio before interferes with those adaptations, and the type and duration will influence the extent of the interference. Therefore, do it after.

Now, if your schedule permits creating a modest gap in between your strength and cardio work proves to be the clear-cut best option, as research suggests. For example, do your lifting early in the morning and then go for a run or a brisk walk later in the evening or on a separate day. If we’re talking about getting in better shape and losing weight, it really doesn’t matter when you do it. Just remember to not overdo it on cardio.

Q: Will eating less carbs help move the needle faster in losing weight?

A: Much of what we thought about carbs being the culprit is now being looked at in a different manner. Self-proclaimed keto and intermittent fasting gurus will argue ‘til death about this, but with a ton of evidence, it’s clear that a diet low in carbohydrates isn’t any better for general fat loss.

This isn’t to say limiting your carbohydrate intake isn’t a viable choice. Abstaining from certain food groups especially hyper palatable ones for a period of time can be advantageous at the onset of a diet because it induces a deficit in your daily consumption. With that in mind, as long as you’re managing your diet appropriately and getting in sufficient protein having carbs within reason isn’t going to have a negative impact on reaching your goals.