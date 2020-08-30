Trump Administration awards $4.5M in MAP grants

Share











WASHINGTON—The Trump Administration announced $4,516,535 in fiscal year 2020 grant funding provided through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs’ (OIA) Maintenance Assistance Program (MAP) to support the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This MAP funding will also support the freely associated states of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), and the Republic of Palau.

“The Secretary and I are pleased to provide this funding support for training, equipment, and maintenance across the insular areas,” said Interior Assistant Secretary, Insular and International Affairs, Douglas W. Domenech. “The improvements provided through these funds for facilities maintenance at various water and power utilities, public works departments, public parks, police department motor pools, and emergency services will greatly benefit the public.”

Fiscal year 2020 Maintenance Assistance Program grant funding totaling $4,516,535 will be provided to support the U.S. territories and freely associated states for the following projects as detailed below:

American Samoa

-American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA) – $383,500 will be used to re-roof the existing auto shop and make expansions to include extra bays and shelter for ASPA fleet and heavy equipment. Funds will also be used to provide training of mechanics and purchase specialized power tools, jacks, vehicle lifts, and a caterpillar diagnostic scanner.

-American Samoa Department of Public Works – $329,625 will be used to support an ongoing Trades Apprenticeship collaboration with the American Samoa Community College and replace aged ceiling fans in school and administrative buildings across the public-school system. Funds will also be used to upgrade and replenish the maintenance division’s tool inventory.

CNMI

-CNMI Department of Public Works (DPW) – $492,652 will be used procure a vacuum truck to service Saipan’s storm-water drainage systems and to assist in runoff and flood control during storms. The truck is an important part of DPW’s overall Storm-Water Sanitation System Project.

-CNMI Department of Public Lands – $220,652 will be used to install railing along the Managaha Pier to ensure the safety of visitors who arrive at the Managaha Pier for entry to visit Managaha.

-Rota Municipality Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services – $156,815 will be used to acquire a Skeeter Step-Side Brush Truck and a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Funding will also support purchase of fuel, tools, and equipment.

-Commonwealth Utilities Corporation (CUC) – $135,000 will be used to fund CUC staff to attend a Certified Employee Water and Wastewater Training Program, required to meet local and federal regulatory certification guidelines for handling water and wastewater treatment or distribution activities.

Guam

-Guam Department of Public Works (DPW) – $370,000 will be used to purchase specialized equipment necessary for the DPW’s Highway Infrastructure Maintenance Program.

-Port Authority of Guam – $240,325 will be used to procure roll-up doors, a stud welding system, and a multi-operator welding rack for the welding shop at the Port Authority.

-Guam Waterworks Authority (GWA) – $117,000 will be used to 1) provide field training and fund an evaluation of the Wastewater Collections Division, 2) purchase a utility task vehicle, and 3) purchase GPS equipment.

-University of Guam (UOG) – $105,010 will be used for the “Road to Excellence Facility Maintenance Project” at the University. This project aims to remediate existing training practices and the culture of facility management at the UOG.

US Virgin Islands

-Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) – $535,000 is to be used for the acquisition of two closed circuit TV camera trucks and to provide staff with technical training.

-Water and Power Authority (WAPA) – $215,000 will be used to develop a comprehensive in-house electric transmission and distribution (T&D) training program, with specialized skills development, for T&D power linesmen.

-Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) – $85,830 will be used to purchase specialized equipment and tools for the VIPD Motor Pool Division, as well as installation and training.

-Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation (DSPR) – $59,250 will be used to help the DSPR purchase a garbage truck for use in garbage pick-up at local parks and public facilities.

Federated States of Micronesia

-Pohnpei Port Authority (PPA) – $245,000 will be used to acquire 1) a paint stripper necessary for efficient removal and painting of airport runway markings, 2) a tractor mower to help keep the landing areas clear of overgrowth, and 3) a boom lifter to support miscellaneous maintenance services at the Pohnpei International Airport. All equipment will help the Pohnpei Port Authority to maintain the airport following Federal Aviation Administration and international requirements.

-Yap State Public Service Corporation (YSPSC) – $56,000 will be used to help develop an in-house training program for 30 water and wastewater operators in Yap State to fill a critical need for qualified personnel in water and wastewater management. Professional training provided to the YSPSC will strengthen water treatment and water distribution services and have important public health consequences. This will be a three-year program.

Republic of the Marshall Islands

-Majuro Water and Sewer Company – $211,000 will be used to acquire a waste vacuum truck with tank, pump, and necessary equipment for collecting sewage from over 1800 homes west of the bridge on Majuro that are not connected to Majuro central sewage collection and treatment network. The truck will also be used to support sewage pumping necessary during power outages, and in case of any hazardous material spill occurrence on Majuro. Funds will also cover proper personal protective equipment to safeguard employees who are handling sewage and other hazardous materials, as well as heavy duty tools for heavy equipment repair.

Republic of Palau

-Palau Bureau of Public Works – $312,826 will be used to strengthen and develop new and existing water infrastructure for over 200 Palau residents in Palau’s outlying southern states of Angaur, Hatohobei, and Sonsorol. The residents of these three states, which include the islands of Pulo Anna, Tobi, and Helen’s Reef, depend on either groundwater supply and/or existing rainfall roof catchment systems where the quantity and quality of available water can be unreliable and heavily impacted by extreme weather conditions such as drought, or other events related to tides and sea levels.

All insular areas

-Yap State Public Service Corporation (YSPSC) – $246,050 will be used to support the Pacific Linemen Training Program, which will provide 30 weeks of powerline operation and maintenance certification training to at least 95 power linemen from Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. The program helps insular area power utilities maintain skilled technicians to a U.S.-level standard through a curriculum that is tailored to fit the conditions, cultures, languages, and education level of the linemen, as well as meet each island utility’s needs.

The OIA Maintenance Assistance Program is made available each year by Congress to support maintenance priorities in the U.S. territories and the freely associated states. For more information on grant assistance provided through OIA, please visit: https://www.doi.gov/oia/financial-assistance.

