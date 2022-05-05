Entries sought for the ’22 API Heritage Month Essay Contest

In celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) is hosting the second annual API Heritage Month Essay Contest. 

This year’s prompt is “What social issue facing Asian and Pacific Islander Americans is most important to you? What can you do to inspire your community to action?”

The essay competition is free and open to all middle and high school students and one middle school winner and one high school winner will be selected to have their essay published in the Congressional Record. 

Sablan

Students have until 5pm on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, to submit their essays online at sablan.house.gov/apiec

“May is Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month—a time to celebrate the voices and contributions of Asians and Pacific Islanders nationwide,” Sablan said from last year’s contest. “This contest is an opportunity for students to showcase their writing skills and reflect on their unique experiences living in the Northern Mariana Islands, while celebrating and acknowledging the diversity in our district.”

Middle school students should submit an essay 300-500 words in length. High school students should submit an essay 500-750 words in length. 

The 2021 contest winner for the middle school division was Jia Ross Nicdao, an eighth-grade student from Hopwood Middle School, with her essay “My Experience as Asian American in the Northern Mariana Islands.”

The winner for the high school division was a sophomore from Marianas High School named Camille Torres Hocog, for her essay, “Diversity and Unity.”

For any questions about the contest or the prompt, e-mail Sablan’s congressional office at kilili@mail.house.gov or call the district offices at (670) 323-2647 on Saipan, (670) 433-2647 on Tinian, or (670) 532-2647 on Rota. 

Leigh Gases
