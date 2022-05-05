Tsunami drill at 3 Saipan schools

Share











A tsunami drill will be scheduled for three Saipan schools on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 8am to 10am.

A news release yesterday from the Public School System stated that the drill will take place at Francisco M. Sablan Middle School in San Antonio, Hopwood Middle School in Chalan Piao, and Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School in San Roque.

The tsunami drill aims to further strengthen the preparedness of public schools and ensure the continued safety of all public education stakeholders during disasters and emergencies, said Eric Magofna, associate commissioner for Administrative Services.

The evacuation routes identified for these schools’ tsunami drill are: FMS – school to NMIFA soccer field parking lot; HMS – school to Parks and Recreation/Dog Pound via As Perdido Road, and GTC – school to San Roque Church.

The purpose of the tsunami drill is to prepare public schools and the public students and staff, for an actual tsunami in the event after a local earthquake warning. This drill will focus on safety and the implementation of current emergency procedures.

The drill team comprising of PSS officials, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services, and other agencies will evaluate, reflect, and make recommendations to improve any emergency safety procedures. (Saipan Tribune/PSS)