EOC cancels man-o-war warning but risk of rip currents remains

Share











The beach hazards statement for Indo-Pacific man-o-war jellyfish has now been cancelled but the high risk of rip currents remains through Saturday afternoon along east facing reefs of the Marianas.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present along east facing reefs through Saturday afternoon.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Also, man-o-war may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas, but the beach hazards statement has been cancelled as fewer reports have been received over the past few days.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

The public is reminded to stay out of the water along east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR/Saipan Tribune)